What Happened To Cheap, High-RPM Engines That Scream On Highways?

The era of cheap high-revving engines that once screamed up and down America's highways has largely faded as fuel economy and emissions regulations have forced automakers to rethink how modern cars make power. Instead of having engines spending lots of time running near the redline, modern vehicles are tuned to deliver ample power in low rpm ranges to satisfy modern consumers and regulatory agencies. Automakers also now calibrate drivetrains to favor fuel savings over cool sounds as United States Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards climb toward the 50.4 miles per gallon benchmark established for 2031.

These ever-increasing requirements for an automaker's entire fleet encourage a strategy known as "downspeeding." This involves the use of higher transmission and axle ratios to keep engines turning slower when cruising to boost fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Most vehicles that are produced today have computer-controlled automatic transmissions or CVTs which are tuned for smooth, low-rpm operation. Meanwhile, noise and particulate regulations — particularly in Europe — have prompted engineers to make quieter cars, further muting what used to be a symphony of pistons and valves.