Does Your Car Have A 6-Speed Or 8-Speed Transmission? Here's How To Tell
If you've ever wondered what kind of transmission your car has, you're not alone. It's one of those details that doesn't always come up until you're getting maintenance, or stuck in a conversation with someone who really knows their cars.
When trying to figure out whether you have a six-speed or an eight-speed transmission, a good place to begin is with the sticker inside the driver's side door. It's small, white, and packed with codes and details about your car, including model year and tire size. Your car's transmission speed should be listed next to the letters "TR." You can also take a look under the hood, where you'll probably find another informational sticker as well. If either sticker is a bit too much to understand, a technician at a shop can take a look and easily tell you exactly what kind of system you've got, with no guessing involved.
Your car's Vehicle Identification Number or VIN, can also help identify the transmission, but you'll need to use an online service or find someone that knows how to break down that information, like the dealership or a local garage. If all else fails, check the owner's manual. It may not always say six-speed or eight-speed directly, but it usually points you in the right direction with the specs or model info listed inside.
Transmission speed doesn't define manual or automatic cars
Whether you've got a six-speed or an eight-speed, having more gears in an automatic transmission just means the engine doesn't have to work as hard. With the gear ratios split into smaller steps, the transmission can keep things running in that sweet spot more often. That means quicker acceleration when you hit the gas, and lower revs when you're cruising, both of which can help with fuel economy. More gears can also make the car feel a lot more dialed in. Shifts come smoother, power feels more responsive, and the whole thing just drives better, especially in cars built for performance.
The number of gears your car has doesn't necessarily have anything to do with whether you're driving an automatic or a stick-shift, and that includes the new manual transmission cars available in 2025. In manual cars, five-speed and six-speed setups are the most common, giving you the corresponding number of forward gears to shift through, plus reverse. It's a solid balance for everyday driving and still gives you plenty of control.
At the end of the day, whether your car has six gears or eight, the goal is to make your drive smoother, more efficient, and more enjoyable. So, knowing how many speeds your car has is a simple way to understand a bit more about how it handles and performs out on the road.