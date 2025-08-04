Does Your Car Have A 6-Speed Or 8-Speed Transmission? Here's How To Tell

If you've ever wondered what kind of transmission your car has, you're not alone. It's one of those details that doesn't always come up until you're getting maintenance, or stuck in a conversation with someone who really knows their cars.

When trying to figure out whether you have a six-speed or an eight-speed transmission, a good place to begin is with the sticker inside the driver's side door. It's small, white, and packed with codes and details about your car, including model year and tire size. Your car's transmission speed should be listed next to the letters "TR." You can also take a look under the hood, where you'll probably find another informational sticker as well. If either sticker is a bit too much to understand, a technician at a shop can take a look and easily tell you exactly what kind of system you've got, with no guessing involved.

Your car's Vehicle Identification Number or VIN, can also help identify the transmission, but you'll need to use an online service or find someone that knows how to break down that information, like the dealership or a local garage. If all else fails, check the owner's manual. It may not always say six-speed or eight-speed directly, but it usually points you in the right direction with the specs or model info listed inside.