Is Having More Gears Better On An Automatic Transmission?

If you've ever paid attention to the number of gears in your transmission, you might've noticed that those numbers have gone up over the years. Early automatic transmissions like the GM Hydra-Matic had four speeds, but for a long time after that, three-speed transmissions were pretty common. If you're familiar with the term "three on the tree," you're probably aware of exactly which era we're talking about. In the 1990s, there was an increase in five-speed automatics, but these days, however, three, four, or even five gears would be out of the ordinary.

In 2025, many manual transmissions typically still have six (or in some cases seven) forward gears, but automatics have continued to climb in gear count. Six-speed automatics are still common in sports cars like the Toyota GR86, but vehicles like the new 2025 Chevrolet Corvette get eight speeds. And big pickup trucks like the Ford F-150 or the 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 often have 10-speed automatic transmissions. Why? Fuel economy. More gears added to an automatic transmission generally means that an engine can have lower RPMs at cruising speeds, reducing the amount of fuel used to drive it forward — and from there, fuel economy goes up.