What's The Most Reliable 4X4 SUV? Here's What Experts Say

A vehicle is one of the most expensive purchases most people will make in their lives, even when buying one used. When you're ready to invest tens of thousands of dollars in a machine, you'll want to know that it will function reliably when you need it. Dependability is especially important when considering an SUV to get your family safely to work and school as well as haul gear and perhaps a trailer to off-road adventures. Fortunately, there is consensus among auto industry experts as to which SUV model among the dozens on the market is the most reliable.

The Lexus GX made SlashGear's list of the most dependable SUVs ever made, and we're far from alone in that assessment. J.D. Power's comprehensive owner satisfaction survey has ranked Lexus as the most reliable automaker in the U.S. for three years in a row, and the GX in particular gets kudos from all types of auto industry experts.