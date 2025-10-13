What's The Most Reliable 4X4 SUV? Here's What Experts Say
A vehicle is one of the most expensive purchases most people will make in their lives, even when buying one used. When you're ready to invest tens of thousands of dollars in a machine, you'll want to know that it will function reliably when you need it. Dependability is especially important when considering an SUV to get your family safely to work and school as well as haul gear and perhaps a trailer to off-road adventures. Fortunately, there is consensus among auto industry experts as to which SUV model among the dozens on the market is the most reliable.
The Lexus GX made SlashGear's list of the most dependable SUVs ever made, and we're far from alone in that assessment. J.D. Power's comprehensive owner satisfaction survey has ranked Lexus as the most reliable automaker in the U.S. for three years in a row, and the GX in particular gets kudos from all types of auto industry experts.
Everyone seems to love the Lexus GX
For example, U.S. News ranked the 2025 Lexus GX as the fourth-best SUV on the market overall behind the Chevrolet Suburban, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Jeep Wagoneer. J.D. Power compiles feedback from more than 80,000 owners every three years and crowned the Lexus GX the most reliable mid-sized luxury SUV for 2025. Edmunds also named the 2022 GX the best midsize luxury SUV in its annual survey of three-year old models.
Consumer Reports ranked Lexus first among 26 automakers for reliability among 5-10 year old models and honored the GX as the most reliable three-row luxury SUV you can buy used. Dealerships and transport companies have also gone on record with their opinions that the GX is a wise choice if reliability is a priority, although you'll want to research specific model years, engines, and trim levels. Be sure to consult our guide to things you should keep in mind before buying a Lexus GX before you start shopping around in your area.
Why is the Lexus GX popular?
The Lexus GX is well-appointed and comfortable without sacrificing off-road capabilities; it also outpaces similar SUVs in terms of reliability. For example, the Land Rover Range Rover is a premium SUV with a tremendous off-road pedigree, but it earns low marks for requiring frequent expensive repairs and maintenance. By contrast, the 2024 Lexus GX is relatively affordable to maintain and well supported by aftermarket vendors, allowing owners to customize their GXs to their heart's content. The 2026 GX 550 can also tow up to 9,096 pounds, outperforming the Audi QX7, BMW X5, and at least one larger SUV.
For example, the full-size 2026 Chevy Tahoe can tow a maximum of 8,400 pounds and the slightly smaller Toyota Land Cruiser can only manage up to 6,000 pounds. The GX is known for its deft balance of capability and luxury; the premium-quality cabin has advanced features like wireless smartphone connectivity and charging and an available 14-inch touchscreen. Although three-row configurations reduce space in back by quite a bit, the two-row Overtrail versions offer best-in-class cargo capacities of 45.6 cubic feet with the rear seats in use and a whopping 90.5 cubic feet with them folded down. It's also one of the Lexus models with great resale value, selling for an average of more than 46% of its new sticker price after five years.