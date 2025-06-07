Is It Expensive To Maintain A Lexus GX 550? What To Know Before You Buy

Lexus launched an all-new GX for model year 2024, with the GX 550 sitting as the only option, albeit available in numerous trims. It's no secret that Lexus boasts a great reputation for reliability and reliable engines, but when a new model comes along, the true dependability and cost of ownership is something of an unknown for some period of time. Until owners start piling on the miles, and discovering how much it really costs to keep one maintained and in fine fettle, the very best the rest of us can do is speculate and make estimations of how much a new car will cost to maintain.

That being said, we've decided to tackle the question of how much does a Lexus GX 550 cost to run head-on, by looking into third-party estimates, set servicing costs, and by finding out what owners have got to say about the experience so far. We made it clear in our first drive review of the 2024 Lexus GX 550 that we are fans of the model, but prospective owners need to know whether or not the model is pricey to maintain. So, while we can't provide an exact dollar figure on how much maintenance will be, we are looking to establish whether the upkeep of a new GX 550 is expensive or not.