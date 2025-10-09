Quantum Mechanics Visionaries Take Home 2025's Physics Nobel Prize

For many of us, advanced physics can be tough to understand to begin with, which makes it all the more impressive whenever someone earns a Nobel Prize for advancing the field even further. The latest winners of the Nobel Prize for Physics are three scientists — John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis — who took home the prize for groundbreaking experiments in quantum mechanics.

Quantum physics is a sub-branch of the field that specifically focuses on subatomic particles and forces. At this incredibly microscopic level, basic rules of physics that govern our everyday experiences behave much differently — so differently, in fact, that much of quantum physics is still theoretical and barely understood by the smartest scientists working today. Even Albert Einstein infamously struggled with the ideas behind quantum mechanics, which include superposition, determinism, and entanglement, going as far as to call it downright "spooky action at a distance." One commonly-used way to describe basic quantum mechanics is the double-slit experiment, which shows that light exists as both a wave and a particle at the same time.

Such quantum phenomena make it inherently difficult to observe results in experiments, especially since a core component of the field is that the very act of observing is a form of interaction that affects what is being experimented on. Along with the fact that the particles being studied in quantum mechanics are so incredibly small, performing experiments and attempting to prove or disprove theories is extremely difficult. What has earned Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis one of the most prestigious awards in modern society are the trio's experiments that made it possible to prove certain quantum principles in ways observable by the naked eye. This opened the door to all kinds of advancements in the field.