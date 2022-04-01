Everything You Need To Know About Quantum Internet

It may sound like science fiction, but some experts believe the quantum internet could be a reality in less than a decade. The quantum internet relies on a weird area of physics where things like teleportation and time travel occur regularly (via Discover). These properties might take technology to the next level.

Quantum internet and its knock-on effects are seen as so important that governments, big businesses, and universities worldwide are pumping billions of dollars annually into its development, according to multiple sources including National Defense Magazine. What has emerged is a mixture of collaboration and arms race, with various entities working around the clock to defend themselves, gain an edge over everyone else, and push technological advancement to the next level.

The far-reaching implications could impact everything from AI development to the cryptocurrencies in your digital wallet. We could be FaceTime friends on Mars and Netflix may never be the same. Or things may not change much at all for 99% of internet users.

So let's dive into what makes the quantum internet work and how it may, or may not, affect us all.