NYC's First Quantum Computer Is Officially Online (And It Has A Clear AI Directive)

The domain of artificial intelligence is progressing at a breakneck pace, but at the same time, it is also running into a variety of challenges. The compute costs and energy requirements are extremely high. According to estimates by Schneider Electric, generative AI interactions are expected to consume 347 terawatt-hours (TWh) of energy by the end of this decade, which is equivalent to the power generated by 44 nuclear reactors. OpenAI, which kickstarted the generative AI frenzy with ChatGPT, could consume more power than the combined electricity requirements of Switzerland and Portugal with its Stargate infrastructure. Quantum computing could solve those problems for AI deployment, and one such forward-looking machine has just been installed in New York City.

The U.K.'s Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) has completed the setup of a quantum computing system at a data center operated by Digital Realty Trust. Interestingly, the project has been developed in partnership with Nvidia, which is currently riding a gold rush wave by supplying chips that power AI data centers. The Quantum-AI Data Centre, as OQC likes to call it, employs Nvidia's GH200 Grace Hopper high-performance computing (HPC) chip. At the heart of the system is the GENESIS quantum computer, and it is targeting enterprise applications that require deep AI-powered computing, such as finance and security. The long-shot target, however, is to speed up core AI processes, such as the training of AI models and generating data. The cost of the whole project has not been revealed, but it is certainly aiming for a much-needed shift in the field of AI.