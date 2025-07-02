Why The Military Wants To Build Quantum Computers

Microsoft started 2025 with the introduction of its Majorana quantum chip, nearly eight years after its quantum language breakthrough. The computing giant's chip advancement kicked off a fiery conversation in the scientific community, among physicists and folks in the defense community closely monitoring developments in the quantum computing segment. The U.S. government has also been following the progress and identified three fundamental areas for military applications — quantum communications, quantum computing, and quantum sensing.

Interestingly, Microsoft is already working with the Defense Department's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) on building utility-scale quantum computers — a partnership that kicked off in 2024. Building a quantum computer is an incredibly challenging, drawn-out, expensive endeavor, but the gains it will offer compared to traditional computers are said to be exponential. According to science advisors on the Defense Science Board (DSB), quantum computers will enable the development of "more accurate lethal autonomous weapon systems."

Morever, analysts predict that AI systems running atop quantum computers and linked to advanced sensors could bolster the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities of the military arms. As far as sensors go, engineering experts predict a double-edged perspective. On one hand, these next-gen sensor kits will dramatically enhance the capabilities of submarines at detecting adversaries, boost electronic warfare prowess, and help military personnel detect underground threats, but in the hands of enemies, they could prove devastating. Furthermore, it has been hypothesized that quantum communication is going to enable fast and secure networking for defense arms.