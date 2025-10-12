5 Samsung Galaxy Flip7 Alternatives That Are More Affordable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Samsung entered the foldable scene in 2019 with its first-ever foldable device, the Galaxy Fold. Following the Fold, Samsung introduced a flip phone called the Galaxy Z Flip, the first clamshell phone from the Korean giant. Although it wasn't the first Android OS-powered flip phone, it's considered one of the first from a mainstream global smartphone brand. Since then, Samsung has continued the tradition of launching a flip phone alongside its book-style foldable, although there was never a Galaxy Z Flip2. This year, Samsung broke its tradition and, instead of one, released two flip phones: the Galaxy Z Flip7 and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is a top-of-the-line premium flagship flip phone from the company, which comes with all the bells and whistles, such as a 3nm-based Exynos 2500 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 50MP primary camera, a 6.9-inch AMOLED 120Hz HDR10+ main display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, and a cover display that is now much bigger. The Galaxy Z Flip7, along with the Galaxy Z Fold7, is among the first phones to come with Android 16 One UI 8 out of the box. But if you think the Galaxy Z Flip7 is the only flip option available in the market, then you are mistaken.

While in the U.S., you may not officially get your hands on flip phones from Chinese OEMs such as Xiaomi's Mix Flip or Oppo's Find N3 Flip, there are some affordable options that you can check out.