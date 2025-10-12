5 Samsung Galaxy Flip7 Alternatives That Are More Affordable
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Samsung entered the foldable scene in 2019 with its first-ever foldable device, the Galaxy Fold. Following the Fold, Samsung introduced a flip phone called the Galaxy Z Flip, the first clamshell phone from the Korean giant. Although it wasn't the first Android OS-powered flip phone, it's considered one of the first from a mainstream global smartphone brand. Since then, Samsung has continued the tradition of launching a flip phone alongside its book-style foldable, although there was never a Galaxy Z Flip2. This year, Samsung broke its tradition and, instead of one, released two flip phones: the Galaxy Z Flip7 and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.
The Galaxy Z Flip7 is a top-of-the-line premium flagship flip phone from the company, which comes with all the bells and whistles, such as a 3nm-based Exynos 2500 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 50MP primary camera, a 6.9-inch AMOLED 120Hz HDR10+ main display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, and a cover display that is now much bigger. The Galaxy Z Flip7, along with the Galaxy Z Fold7, is among the first phones to come with Android 16 One UI 8 out of the box. But if you think the Galaxy Z Flip7 is the only flip option available in the market, then you are mistaken.
While in the U.S., you may not officially get your hands on flip phones from Chinese OEMs such as Xiaomi's Mix Flip or Oppo's Find N3 Flip, there are some affordable options that you can check out.
Motorola Razr 2025
Even before Samsung introduced its first flip phone in 2020 — the Galaxy Z Flip — it was Motorola that launched the Razr foldable in 2019, bringing the iconic nameplate back with an Android twist. Since then, the company has been producing Razr flip phones every year, and this year it introduced a trio of Razr phones: the Motorola Razr, Motorola Razr+, and the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. If you want to experience the world of flip phones, the Motorola Razr (2025) model could be a viable option and a decent alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7. Just to set the tone, it's more affordable, costing $699.99, compared to the Galaxy Z Flip7, which costs $1,099.99.
Apart from the lower price, the phone starts at 256GB of base storage (there's only one option) and is available in four colors. It's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, which is a mid-range processor unlike the flagship Exynos 2500, but it gets the job done. It comes with features such as a physical fingerprint scanner on the side, a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, better than that of the Galaxy Z Flip7.
The main display on the phone is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED 120Hz panel with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and it has a 3.6-inch cover display, which is also a pOLED 120Hz panel featuring dual cameras. Michael Fisher, aka MrMobile, sums up the Moto Razr 2025 review by saying it's cheap, fun, and has a great cover screen, but the software is still buggy, and the camera is mediocre.
Motorola Razr+ 2025
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) brings the best features from the Ultra for $300 less. The Moto Razr Ultra couldn't make our list, as it was slightly pricier than the Galaxy Z Flip7, but you could get great discounts or trade your old phone to bring the price down. Speaking of the middle child, the Razr+ is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which is a good chip, though not as good as the Exynos 2500. It's available in only one option — 12GB RAM and 256GB storage — and features a 4,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
The Moto Razr+ packs the same 50MP main camera as the Razr Ultra, along with a 50MP telephoto lens and a 32MP selfie shooter. Motorola Razr phones aren't known for their photography capabilities, but they produce decent images under decent lighting conditions. The cover display is slightly larger than the vanilla Razr and measures 4 inches, with a peak brightness of 2,400 nits and a 165Hz refresh rate. The main display is a 6.9-inch 165Hz panel with 3,000 nits of peak brightness.
GSMArena called the Moto Razr+ a well-crafted device with solid hinges, nice displays, and good cameras. However, it noted that the 2025 Razr+, which costs $999.99, doesn't bring many upgrades over the 2024 Razr+, which is available for as low as $587 on Amazon.
Nubia Flip 5G
While Nubia may not be as mainstream as Samsung or Motorola in the smartphone world, this Chinese company is known for producing good-quality gaming phones, such as the Red Magic series. From the house of Nubia comes a flip phone — the Nubia Flip 5G. Though the phone was launched in 2024 and has not had a successor in 2025, it's another viable Android flip phone option available in the U.S. The Nubia Flip 5G costs $499 and features a 6.9-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, which produces sharp visuals.
It packs a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 octa-core processor. It's available in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. What's unique is that while other Galaxy Z Flip7 alternatives in this list feature a rectangular or square-shaped cover display, the Nubia Flip 5G features a circular OLED display measuring 1.43 inches. The display looks more like a smartwatch screen on which you can run a few pre-defined apps. It's a gravity display, meaning it can rotate in two directions.
The Nubia Flip 5G comes with a 50MP + 2MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front camera. Cameras are not the strong suit of this device, but it comes with multiple camera filters. Under the hood, the phone features a 4,310 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Unlike Samsung, Nubia bundles the phone with a clear case, a charger, and a Type-C data cable inside the box.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
Usually, Samsung launches a Fan Edition (FE) phone every year, which brings some of the best features from its S-series flagships at an affordable price. However, this year, Samsung also did the same for its Galaxy Z Flip line and launched the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. It's the company's first attempt at a more affordable flip phone, and to some extent, Samsung did achieve that goal (more on that later). It features a 6.7-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip6. The cover display is the same size as that of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and is a 60Hz panel.
Speaking of the cover display, it's quite restrictive compared to the one on the Galaxy Z Flip7, but it serves its purpose. Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is powered by an Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. You can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage options, and one of the coolest things is that you get Android 16 One UI 8 out of the box. The phone includes a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.
Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is quite similar to last year's Galaxy Z Flip6, though it has a few downgrades. For instance, the Z Flip6 features a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the Z Flip7 FE runs on the Exynos 2400. While its positioning might be confusing, it's a good alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip7, as you don't have to shell out an extra $200 for a few fancy features.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
If you think the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE seems like a tradeoff, then you can go for the Galaxy Z Flip6. You can buy it from various online retailers like Amazon, and even a year later, the phone is still a good alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip7. It may lack the full-screen cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip7, but it features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is very capable. It has solid build quality and better battery life than the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. One thing to keep in mind is that the Galaxy Z Flip6 can be a great value-for-money alternative to the Z Flip7, especially when purchased during a sale.
The phone is currently available for almost $900 on Amazon and other e-commerce websites. It has a dual 50MP + 12MP camera setup, which produces good results. The external screen is more functional. Though you only get four Samsung apps to run on the cover display, you can use more apps, but for that, you have to go through some extra steps via the Good Lock module.
Similar to other phones, the Galaxy Z Flip6 is also full of AI features, and despite being one year old, it's eligible for seven years of software updates, meaning you won't miss out on many features till 2031.
Methodology
The above-selected phones were chosen based on affordability, availability in the U.S., and comparable specifications. Devices not sold in the U.S. were not included, and all data reflects the most recent information for all phones. Pricing and specification details were fetched from official websites, wherever necessary.