SpaceX Just Landed A Major Pentagon Deal – Here's What We Know

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has largely backed away from publicly visible, government-associated work since his departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) earlier this year, his work in other major sectors is ongoing, as is his partnership with the United States government on matters like AI and space travel. On that particular front, SpaceX has successfully secured an extremely lucrative deal from the United States Space Force.

As reported by The Hill, the U.S. Space Force announced that contracts for multiple new spaceflight missions have been awarded to SpaceX and the United Launch Alliance (ULA). SpaceX in particular won the contracts for five of the seven planned missions, with a total price tag of $714 million. All of these contracts are part of the National Security Space Launch program (NSSL) for critical missions related to military security and communication. Launches for these missions are slated to begin in fiscal year 2027 with no fixed delivery schedule, though they are estimated to be completed by 2032.