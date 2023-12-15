Jeff Bezos Details The Specs Of Blue Origin's Latest Rocket And When It's Going To Launch

We have new insight into the Billionaire Space Race thanks to a conversation former Amazon and current Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos had with podcaster Lex Fridman. During the chat, Bezos spoke extensively about New Glenn, the rocket Blue Origin is developing to directly compete with SpaceX's Falcon X — all before sharing what he really thought about his spacefaring rival Elon Musk.

New Glenn is aimed at pushing boundaries while also cutting costs per launch, or at least that's what Blue Origin intends it to be. Seven proven and reusable BE-4 engines power the rocket's first stage before two BE-3U engines capable of generating 320,000 lb-ft of thrust between them take over. The rocket draws heavily on spacefaring heritage, and Bezos points out that many of its features aren't too far removed from the kinds of designs that powered the Apollo missions of the 1960s, although many parts of it are also very forward-looking.

During his conversation with Fridman, Bezos explained that he remains grateful for the foundations and infrastructure that were in place when he entered the business world. Now he's attempting to put similar infrastructure in space for space missions, hypothesizing that one day space startups could launch from dorm rooms, much like companies like Amazon could due to things like the internet existing. Bezos confirmed and elaborated on some of the details we already knew about the rocket, as well as giving more information on its potential first launch date, manufacturing methods, and safety measures.