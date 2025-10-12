5 Tools Milwaukee Makes That Makita Doesn't
As two of the major power tool brands, Milwaukee and Makita often go head-to-head with similar tools that compete in almost every category. You'll find that both brands have nearly the same range of power tools, such as drill drivers and ratchets, as well as outdoor power equipment like mowers and blowers. Additionally, they offer site lighting, including floodlights and headlamps. But while they might seem like carbon copies on the surface, they don't actually build the exact same set of products.
Milwaukee and Makita still offer several tools that the other doesn't. After all, they have both managed to find their own specialities over the years. Makita is primarily known for its more comfortable build, while Milwaukee wins with its focus on power. If you find that Makita fits your home and workshop needs better, you might still wonder what Milwaukee products you're missing out on. Here are five of the Milwaukee tools that don't have any Makita counterparts.
Soldering iron
Your power drill and impact driver are great for typical home repairs, but for electrical and electronic work, such as fixing loose wires in appliances or building custom LED lighting, you'll most likely need a soldering iron. Unlike Makita, Milwaukee offers one in its product lineup, the M12 Soldering Iron.
But before purchasing, there are a few things you should know. Equipped with a 90W heater, this soldering iron is designed with convenience in mind. It can heat up in as fast as 18 seconds and can reach a maximum temperature of 750°F. You'll know it's good to go just by checking the LED indicator in the handle. Flashing green indicates that the tool is still heating up, while a solid green light means it has reached operating temperature. That same LED light will also notify you when the soldering iron is not yet safe for storage. After turning off the tool, the LED will remain red, indicating that the tip is still hot.
Besides the tip status indicator, the Milwaukee soldering iron also comes with two other LEDs: a work light located at the front and a battery level indicator in the handle. For your comfort, you can change the angle of the soldering iron's head to the straight position, a 45-degree orientation, or a right angle.
The Milwaukee M12 Soldering Iron runs on any M12 battery. That means you can use either the compact M12 batteries or the M12 packs with a broad base. With the wide-base batteries, the soldering iron can stand on its own so that you won't need a separate holder.
Jobsite ear buds
If you typically work in job sites with constant loud noises, you'll want to get a pair of job-site earbuds to protect your ears. Unfortunately, you won't find any in Makita's product range. Milwaukee, on the other hand, makes one.
The RedLithium USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds are specifically built for both passive hearing protection, communication, and entertainment in the jobsite. Passive hearing protection is provided by the included ear tips: foam tips, which offer a 25 dB Noise Reduction Rating (NRR), and silicone tips, which deliver a 22dB NRR. The kit includes three different sizes of ear tips, allowing you to choose the one that fits best. On top of the ear tips themselves, the earbuds also feature a so-called Jobsite Aware Mode. This mode essentially softens the loud noises, all while helping you stay aware of your surroundings as you work. To ensure the earbuds can withstand the harsh conditions in a jobsite, they come in a rugged build that's water-, dust-, and impact-resistant.
Beyond these jobsite-specific features, the earbuds work like any other pair. You can control them with the built-in buttons, use them to take calls or listen to music, and charge them in the case. Speaking of the charging case, it's powered by the RedLithium USB 3.0 battery. This allows the earbuds to run for up to 70 hours with multiple charges. On a single charge, though, you can get a maximum runtime of ten hours, enough for a full day's work.
Snow blower
Winters are fun and all, but constantly having to deal with excessive snow isn't. If you want a quicker way to remove snow from your driveway and walkway, you may have already considered getting a snow blower. Between Makita and Milwaukee, though, only the latter carries this outdoor power equipment.
The M18 FUEL 21" Auger Propelled Single Stage Snow Blower is one of the few Milwaukee tools you'll find useful in the winter. Powered by a 7.5HP brushless motor, the snow blower can clear 100 feet of four-inch snow in just 24 seconds. This efficiency is partly due to the minimal effort required to start up and move the machine forward.
In terms of battery and runtime, the Milwaukee snow blower requires at least two packs to operate. It's compatible with any M18 battery, but the RedLithium Forge 12.0 is recommended for optimal performance. With two Forge 12.0 packs, you can run the machine long enough to clear six inches of snow from 500 feet of 3.5-foot-wide sidewalk or up to 11 parking spaces. If you're working on even larger areas, you can add two more Forge 12.0 batteries to double the coverage.
Compared to a 252cc gas variant, the Milwaukee snow blower is quieter at a decibel rating of 92dB. It also vibrates less for your comfort. The machine even comes complete with headlights on the handlebars for working at night or early morning, an adjustable chute to change the throw direction to the left or right, and a deflector to adjust how far the snow is thrown.
Jump starter
The last thing you want is to be stranded in the middle of the road because your car battery died. But instead of waiting for a tow truck or relying on a good Samaritan to stop by, it's best to be prepared to help yourself. That's why a jump starter like the Milwaukee M18 HOTSHOT Jump Starter is one of the emergency tools you should always keep in your car. Makita, however, doesn't carry such a cordless tool.
Unlike traditional jump starters with built-in batteries, the Milwaukee jump starter is equipped with proprietary technology that eliminates the need for pre-charging or maintenance. Instead, it comes with internal capacitors that can handle a maximum of 500,000 cycles. When connected to an M18 battery (preferably M18 RedLithium XC5.0 or higher), the capacitors quickly charge to provide 2,000 peak amps — enough to jump start diesel engines up to 3.0L and gas engines up to 8.1L in just about one minute. On a single charge, the RedLithium XC5.0 pack can last up to 70 jumps.
Durability-wise, the Milwaukee jump starter can run in all types of weather, as long as the ambient temperature is within the -4 to 122°F (-20 to 50°C) range. It's also rated at IP65, meaning it keeps dust out completely and is resistant to water jets. For convenience, the tool even features a 500-lumen task light, retracting handle, and digital display. Other standard jump starter features you can find in the Milwaukee jump starter include spark-proof, overheat, and reverse polarity protection.
Tire buffer
As a tire technician, you'll be working on tires day in and day out. This typically means preparing surfaces for repair, patching punctures, or trimming off excess rubber. To speed up your workflow, a handheld tire buffer is a must-have. However, while Makita makes all sorts of sanders and polishers, it currently doesn't have a dedicated tire buffer. You'll have to go with Milwaukee instead.
The M12 FUEL Low Speed Tire Buffer from Milwaukee is a cordless tire buffer, marketed as the world's first of its kind. Standard tire buffers are typically pneumatic in nature, so they require a compressor, air hoses, and a power source to operate. The Milwaukee tire buffer, on the other hand, just uses an M12 battery, measures 11.1" in length, and weighs 2.3lbs even with the battery connected. This makes it more portable and reduces the risk of tripping and other hose-related workplace accidents.
The tire buffer comes with two modes: buffing and drilling. In buffing mode, its brushless motor operates at 2,500 RPM, while in drilling mode, it has a speed of 1,200 RPM. You can use the Milwaukee tire buffer to work on tires from passenger, light truck, or commercial vehicles. If you'll be drilling commercial vehicles, though, you'll need to use the XC4.0 battery for more power. Speaking of batteries, using the M12 RedLithium XC4.0 pack with the tool can provide a maximum of 30 repairs on a single charge. You can, however, pair the tool with any other battery from the M12 line.