5 Tools Milwaukee Makes That Makita Doesn't

Your power drill and impact driver are great for typical home repairs, but for electrical and electronic work, such as fixing loose wires in appliances or building custom LED lighting, you'll most likely need a soldering iron. Unlike Makita, Milwaukee offers one in its product lineup, the M12 Soldering Iron.

But before purchasing, there are a few things you should know. Equipped with a 90W heater, this soldering iron is designed with convenience in mind. It can heat up in as fast as 18 seconds and can reach a maximum temperature of 750°F. You'll know it's good to go just by checking the LED indicator in the handle. Flashing green indicates that the tool is still heating up, while a solid green light means it has reached operating temperature. That same LED light will also notify you when the soldering iron is not yet safe for storage. After turning off the tool, the LED will remain red, indicating that the tip is still hot.

Besides the tip status indicator, the Milwaukee soldering iron also comes with two other LEDs: a work light located at the front and a battery level indicator in the handle. For your comfort, you can change the angle of the soldering iron's head to the straight position, a 45-degree orientation, or a right angle.

The Milwaukee M12 Soldering Iron runs on any M12 battery. That means you can use either the compact M12 batteries or the M12 packs with a broad base. With the wide-base batteries, the soldering iron can stand on its own so that you won't need a separate holder.