In the history of gaming consoles, few have made an impact of the kind Sony's PlayStation 4 did. Since its release in late 2013, the PS4 has become the fifth best selling console of all time, beat out only by a few Nintendo devices and its own predecessor, the PlayStation 2. During its time in the sun before it was succeeded by the PlayStation 5, the PS4 dominated the console wars and became the home for some of the most well-regarded titles of those years. But time comes for us all, gaming consoles included, and many PS4 units are now showing signs of age.

If your PlayStation 4 is on its last legs, you may have upgraded to a new console already, or built yourself a gaming PC. Still, you might not be ready to part with your last generation console. Many gamers like to hang onto their old consoles for sentimental reasons, but even if you're not one of them, there are still plenty of things an old PS4 can be used for.

You might worry that reusing your PS4 will require some serious DIY skills, but most of the uses we found for an old PlayStation involve no modifications or tools. You can give it a second life by taking advantage of capabilities it already has. From using it as a robust music player and media streamer to playing games that never made their way to the PS5, here are 8 of the best uses for an old PS4.