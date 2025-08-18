PS4 Resale Value: How Much Can You Get In 2025?

As the next generation of consoles like the PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X become the norm, you might be wondering what to do with your old PS4. If you're looking to upgrade or don't get much use out of your older console, then it might be time to pass it on to someone else to free up space and a little extra cash. Exactly how much you can expect to make on it depends on a few factors, though.

Firstly, you should consider if you still have all of the peripherals that came with it, like a controller and any associated cables. If you do, it'll fetch a higher price. Secondly, its condition is key. A scratched-up, dented console is worth less than a shiny, like-new one. The third thing to keep in mind is exactly which model it is. If you're selling a PS4 with 1 TB of storage, you'll get more money for it than for the smaller 500 GB equivalent. Similarly, if your console has a rare color or design, it'll be more valuable than a standard edition.

You should also think about the method you use to sell your PS4. Trade-ins, where you take your device to a store like Best Buy or GameStop to exchange it, tend to pay less than selling it directly. However, you should still keep an eye out for fees when selling on some platforms like eBay. To illustrate, you can expect $70 when trading in a black 1TB PS4 with all cables and controllers at Best Buy. Meanwhile, similar listings on eBay tend to sell for between $111 and $204.51, per Price Charting.