PS4 Resale Value: How Much Can You Get In 2025?
As the next generation of consoles like the PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X become the norm, you might be wondering what to do with your old PS4. If you're looking to upgrade or don't get much use out of your older console, then it might be time to pass it on to someone else to free up space and a little extra cash. Exactly how much you can expect to make on it depends on a few factors, though.
Firstly, you should consider if you still have all of the peripherals that came with it, like a controller and any associated cables. If you do, it'll fetch a higher price. Secondly, its condition is key. A scratched-up, dented console is worth less than a shiny, like-new one. The third thing to keep in mind is exactly which model it is. If you're selling a PS4 with 1 TB of storage, you'll get more money for it than for the smaller 500 GB equivalent. Similarly, if your console has a rare color or design, it'll be more valuable than a standard edition.
You should also think about the method you use to sell your PS4. Trade-ins, where you take your device to a store like Best Buy or GameStop to exchange it, tend to pay less than selling it directly. However, you should still keep an eye out for fees when selling on some platforms like eBay. To illustrate, you can expect $70 when trading in a black 1TB PS4 with all cables and controllers at Best Buy. Meanwhile, similar listings on eBay tend to sell for between $111 and $204.51, per Price Charting.
Trading in your PS4: A full run-down
Your PS4's resale value will vary massively depending on its condition, model, and how you sell it. The best way to prepare to sell your console is to gather as much information about it as possible. One option is trading it in at GameStop, where the trade value is updated daily. While prices change frequently, a black PS4 gets around $30 in cash at the regular trade-in price and about $35 if you're a GameStop Pro member. Alternatively, you can opt for store credit instead, which bumps it up to roughly $45 and $50, respectively.
Best Buy values PS4s slightly differently. If the console is non-functional or in poor condition, Best Buy won't accept it unless both the controller and the AC adapter are included. A PS4 with 1TB of storage that is heavily scuffed or scratched, with the power cord and controller intact, only has a value of $28. You also won't be able to trade your console in at Best Buy if you've modified or opened it, or if the serial code is missing.
If you're planning to get rid of your PS4 to make space (or money) to buy a PlayStation 5, you might get the best deal by going straight to Sony. The games company has teamed up with Back Market to help fund your next-generation console when you trade in with them. A PS4 Pro Console in good condition is valued at $100, which is paid in cash. On top of that, you'll get an additional $50 Trade Up Voucher to use toward the purchase of a PS5 or PS VR2 Headset.
Which PS4s have a higher resale value?
If you have a limited edition PS4 you want to rehome, you could be in luck. As you might expect, rare and special edition game consoles sell for more than their run-of-the-mill counterparts. The PlayStation 4 20th Anniversary Gray Console, for example, tends to sell for between $975 and $1,700, with some eBay listings showing even higher figures. Only 12,300 units were made available worldwide, making it a sought-after collector's item. So, make sure to shop around carefully if you're selling any kind of special edition PS4.
The retro-styled anniversary PS4 isn't the only commemorative console with a heavy price tag. The PlayStation 4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition console with 2 TB of storage is another special release that fetches a lot of money on the resale markets. There are only 50,000 of the transparent blue consoles out there, with like-new editions selling for just shy of $1,500 on PriceCharting. Again, how much you get depends on the condition your PS4 is in, as well as the components you include.
It isn't just being super rare that makes a console more desirable. Some regular editions command a slightly higher price than standard models. For instance, GameStop offers around 50% more for a Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Console with 1 TB of storage in either Glacier White or Black than for non-Pro models. Similarly, a Slim edition trades in for a little more cash than a regular version.