The Strangest Special Edition Game Consoles Ever

Special edition game consoles are always so much fun to look forward to. Whether celebrating a new game, referencing a pop culture icon, or marking a significant milestone, just about every game console has seen a number of notable special editions throughout the years. At least for us, though, special editions are usually admired from afar and rarely purchased; after all, unless you suffer from impeccable luck and fortuitous timing and a special edition release lines up with your need for a new console, you'd have to be pretty dedicated to a single theme to up and buy a new console just for its special edition. But even if that is the case, the most loyal members of fandoms spanning many fictional universes — from Pokémon, Star Wars, Minecraft, or anything in between — have all had an opportunity to snag a limited-release console dedicated to their franchise.

There's always the risk that a special release just won't hit right for the interested fans, though. Tucked in the dusty, enigmatic corners of eBay are some old limited edition Xboxes, PlayStations, and Nintendos that will leave you scratching your head — these are the strangest special edition game consoles ever made. For some, the brand partnership for the special release is what makes the console weird (think fast food and cigarettes). With others, the design is a bit of a flop. Some are bizarre for how much money people are willing to pay to get their hands on one. And the remaining few aren't so much strange as they are just entirely remarkable and unexpected.