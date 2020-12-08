Here’s how Hitman 3 uses PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller

We’re quickly approaching Hitman 3‘s release date of January 20th, and today, IO Interactive detailed just what kind of DualSense features we can expect in the PlayStation 5 version of the game. As you might expect, the game will support DualSense’s adaptive triggers, and IO Interactive communications manager Travis Barbour explained that functionality it great detail today.

We’re told, in fact, that all of the guns in Hitman 3 will support DualSense’s adaptive triggers and the speaker on the controller, with IO creating unique sound and haptic feedback profiles for each weapon in the game. For starters, Barbour says that automatic weapons will use the triggers to simulate recoil.

Barbour also gave a specific example of how adaptive triggers will work, saying that players will use them to activate Agent 47’s Focus effect when using a sniper rifle. “When you gently squeeze the R2 button, your finger will reach a tension point that will resist your pressure, and you’ll need to hold your finger against that tension point to activate the focus,” Barbour said on the PlayStation Blog. When you’re ready to fire, push past that tension point and you’ll feel the “click” of the trigger as you fire the weapon.”

It was also revealed today that Hitman 3 will support PlayStation VR. Those who own Hitman 1 and 2 on PlayStation 4 will be able to access all of the locations from those games within Hitman 3 on PlayStation VR. Counted alongside the locations in Hitman 3, Barbour says that there will be more than 20 locations to explore in virtual reality.

PSVR support will be available on PlayStation 4 and through backward compatibility on PlayStation 5. All PS5 copies of the game come with digital copies of Hitman 3 on PS4 as well, which is a nice touch for those who have upgraded but still have their PlayStation 4 consoles on hand. Hitman 3 is out for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch on January 20th, 2021.