5 Additions That Could Upgrade Your 5.7L Hemi Engine's Performance

The 5.7-liter Hemi was the first engine of Chrysler's modern Gen III V8 family, introduced in the 2003 Ram trucks. Since then, it has been used on regular cars as well, like the Chrysler 300C, Dodge Durango, Magnum R/T, Charger, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. The 5.7-liter Hemi is also sold as a crate engine today, making it an enticing option for project car builders. It's so popular, Ram returned it in the latest 1500 truck in "eTorque" mild hybrid form.

Consisting of a cast iron block, aluminum head, lightweight aluminum, skirt-coated pistons, and forged connecting rods, it has proven to be a reliable unit. This has made the 5.7-liter Hemi a popular project engine among Mopar enthusiasts, with many aftermarket companies producing parts and kits for increased performance.

But what are the best additions for horsepower gains on your 5.7-liter Hemi? Several different routes can extract more performance. Do you want a naturally aspirated build, or would you prefer the forced-induction for some tire-shredding horsepower numbers? Or maybe you want a track-ready 5.7-liter Hemi that will consistently deliver high horsepower. This piece has it all, explained in layman's terms and with expected horsepower gains.

Before we start, it's worth noting that for high-horsepower builds, it would be necessary to also replace most internal parts. The factory pistons, rods, and crankshaft of the 5.7-liter Hemi can only handle up to 650 hp, so going north of that will require tougher forged components. With that settled, let's dig in!