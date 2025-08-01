How Much Does A 5.7L HEMI Crate Engine Cost & How Much HP Does It Have?
The most recent generation of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine was introduced in 2009, replacing the previous iteration that had been in production since 2003. The 2009 engine boasted a number of revisions over its predecessor, including a variable cam timing system, a new engine block, and a more powerful oil pump, among other improvements. The engine has appeared in a variety of cars and trucks and continues to be so popular with buyers that Ram has changed course and decided to bring back the 5.7-liter HEMI for 2026, despite discontinuing it in June 2024. Dodge still offers the engine under the hood of the 2025 Durango, but there's no need for enthusiasts to buy a new car in order to get their hands on an unused example.
It's available as a crate engine from multiple retailers, including Mopar's official store and Dodge's in-house performance parts division, Direct Connection. In both catalogs, it's listed with a retail price of $7,495 and has the part number 68303088AC. Some retailers sell the engine for even lower prices, and we've seen prices as low as $5,410 (from Mopar Genuine Parts) at the time of writing. The listings peg the 5.7-liter HEMI V8's output at 383 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque, so buyers are getting plenty of power for their money.
The 5.7L HEMI engine is very versatile
A key part of the appeal of the 5.7-liter HEMI engine is that it can fit under the hood of a wide range of vehicles. Alongside the Durango and the Challenger, Dodge also offered a 5.7 HEMI Charger, which could hit 60 mph from a standstill in as little as five seconds flat. Buyers of the crate engine also have the option of fitting it to a car that didn't originally come with a modern HEMI engine. Builders have already proved how versatile the engine is, swapping it into everything from a 2010 Jeep Liberty to a 1970 Dodge Challenger.
The 5.7 HEMI is also easily modifiable, with a variety of aftermarket parts available. Builders looking to maximize their crate engine's power could upgrade the cam of the 5.7 HEMI or add a supercharger to boost its power. According to Procharger, the maker of a popular 5.7 HEMI supercharger kit, adding the latter can result in a power boost of 160 hp or more. It's this ability to easily extract more power, combined with the crate engine's attainable price and solid stock horsepower output, that keeps it a popular choice among project car builders.