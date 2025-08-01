How Much Does A 5.7L HEMI Crate Engine Cost & How Much HP Does It Have?

The most recent generation of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine was introduced in 2009, replacing the previous iteration that had been in production since 2003. The 2009 engine boasted a number of revisions over its predecessor, including a variable cam timing system, a new engine block, and a more powerful oil pump, among other improvements. The engine has appeared in a variety of cars and trucks and continues to be so popular with buyers that Ram has changed course and decided to bring back the 5.7-liter HEMI for 2026, despite discontinuing it in June 2024. Dodge still offers the engine under the hood of the 2025 Durango, but there's no need for enthusiasts to buy a new car in order to get their hands on an unused example.

It's available as a crate engine from multiple retailers, including Mopar's official store and Dodge's in-house performance parts division, Direct Connection. In both catalogs, it's listed with a retail price of $7,495 and has the part number 68303088AC. Some retailers sell the engine for even lower prices, and we've seen prices as low as $5,410 (from Mopar Genuine Parts) at the time of writing. The listings peg the 5.7-liter HEMI V8's output at 383 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque, so buyers are getting plenty of power for their money.