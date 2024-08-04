How Fast Is A 5.7 HEMI Charger? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times
The HEMI engine returned to Dodge trucks in 2003 introducing the third generation of the legendary engine design with a 5.7-liter displacement. Later iterations of the 5.7 HEMI used in Dodge Chargers and Ram trucks would be nearly identical with slight variations resulting in different horsepower and torque ratings.
Over the years, a number of Dodge Chargers were built with HEMI engines. Dodge brought back the Charger for a sixth generation in 2006 and included the 5.7L HEMI as the power plant for the R/T model. In a road test pitting the 2006 Dodge Charger R/T against the 2005 Mustang GT, MotorTrend found the 350-horsepower naturally aspirated 5.7L HEMI Charger accelerated from 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds. During testing, the 2006 HEMI Charger completed the standing quarter mile in 14.1 seconds, crossing the line at 100.9 mph. Marspeed reports on its YouTube channel that the stock 2006 Charger R/T has a computer-limited top speed of 147 mph.
Dodge incrementally increased 5.7L HEMI power through the years with the final iteration in the 2023 Dodge Charger R/T making upward of 370 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. Those improvements along with better transmission options brought 0-60 mph acceleration down to 5.0 seconds, quarter mile times to 13.8 seconds at 103 mph, and top speed limited to 149 mph.
How to make a 5.7 HEMI Charger faster
One easy way to make a 5.7 HEMI Charger faster is to add a cold air intake system. Typical factory intake systems pull hot air from the engine bay into the engine. Cold air systems draw cooler air from outside the car into the intake providing more oxygen due to its density.
Upgrading to long-tube headers and free-flowing exhaust is another way to shave seconds off the 5.7 HEMI Charger's acceleration times. Exhaust back pressure limits the amount of air-fuel mixture the cylinders can accept. More flow equals more fuel in the combustion chamber and improved performance.
Once the 5.7 HEMI's breathing is improved, the next step is installing a camshaft with a more aggressive profile. Look for a cam that opens the valves sooner, farther, and longer than the stock camshaft. You'll want to compare camshaft specs like lift, duration, and overlap; however, different variations are tailored to fit different needs, so you should consult with a camshaft professional to find the best fit for your goals.
The most significant increase in horsepower comes from adding a supercharger to your 5.7 HEMI. However, none of those changes increase the 5.7 HEMI Charger's top speed while its computer limit remains at factory settings. To change that you'll need an aftermarket tune for the powertrain control module. The good news is that an improved tune can do more than raise the top speed; it can also enhance the performance of the other modifications listed here.
Is the 5.7L HEMI Charger the fastest version available?
The 5.7L HEMI is one of the most reliable V8 engines ever made; however, it's not the most powerful engine ever placed between the front fenders of a Dodge Charger. You may think we're entering the wayback machine to talk about the legendary 426 HEMI Chargers of the muscle car era. But even the 425 horsepower of the 426 HEMI pales in comparison to the output of the supercharged 6.2L HEMI High-Output V8 available in the 2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak with its functional cold air intake hood.
The supercharged 6.2L HEMI is rated at 807 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque, lending support to Dodge's claim that the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak is the "world's most powerful and fastest mass-produced muscle car."
For reference, MotorTrend tested a 2021 Charger Hellcat Redeye with a slightly less powerful 6.2L HEMI producing a mere 797 horsepower rumored to have a 203-mph top speed. It accelerated from 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds and had a quarter-mile elapsed time of 11.9 seconds at 126.6 mph. While those numbers eclipse the 5.7 HEMI Charger's stats, Duncan Brady of MotorTrend says more traction would improve the acceleration figures even more.