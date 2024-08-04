How Fast Is A 5.7 HEMI Charger? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

The HEMI engine returned to Dodge trucks in 2003 introducing the third generation of the legendary engine design with a 5.7-liter displacement. Later iterations of the 5.7 HEMI used in Dodge Chargers and Ram trucks would be nearly identical with slight variations resulting in different horsepower and torque ratings.

Over the years, a number of Dodge Chargers were built with HEMI engines. Dodge brought back the Charger for a sixth generation in 2006 and included the 5.7L HEMI as the power plant for the R/T model. In a road test pitting the 2006 Dodge Charger R/T against the 2005 Mustang GT, MotorTrend found the 350-horsepower naturally aspirated 5.7L HEMI Charger accelerated from 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds. During testing, the 2006 HEMI Charger completed the standing quarter mile in 14.1 seconds, crossing the line at 100.9 mph. Marspeed reports on its YouTube channel that the stock 2006 Charger R/T has a computer-limited top speed of 147 mph.

Dodge incrementally increased 5.7L HEMI power through the years with the final iteration in the 2023 Dodge Charger R/T making upward of 370 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. Those improvements along with better transmission options brought 0-60 mph acceleration down to 5.0 seconds, quarter mile times to 13.8 seconds at 103 mph, and top speed limited to 149 mph.