Here's How Much Power A Set Of Long-Tube Headers Can Add To A 5.7 HEMI

The 5.7L HEMI is an impressive engine. Its extensive history in Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, and Jeep vehicles has proven it to be a powerful, reliable, and versatile engine that has plenty to offer, even in factory form. When the 5.7L HEMI debuted in Dodge Ram trucks in 2003, it made 345 horsepower and 375 lb-ft of torque, which was followed up by a revised version in 2009 that utilized variable cam timing (VCT) and other notable improvements that refined the existing formula. From 2009 to 2024 the 5.7L HEMI steadily picked up power, with output ranging from 360 to 395 horsepower, depending on the vehicle that it is used in.

While the 5.7L HEMI's factory power is respectable, respectable isn't good enough for a lot of Mopar enthusiasts who are used to seeing other factory HEMI offerings producing north of 1,000 horsepower. While it is difficult to get a 5.7 to that level, there are a number of cost-effective ways to unleash a 5.7L HEMI's full potential and make it much more competitive than it is off the assembly line.

Headers are a crucial part of that equation, as neither the factory SRT8 nor Ram exhaust manifolds were designed to maximize performance. By swapping out the factory exhaust manifolds for a set of performance long-tube headers, it is possible to pick up over 25 horsepower and improve power delivery through the entire rev range.