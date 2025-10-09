Can You Use Premium Gas In A Leaf Blower? Here's What Happens If You Do

When we think of premium gas, the chances are we're thinking of gas-guzzling supercars having their tanks filled with a performance-enhancing nectar. A nectar that carries a premium cost and lets supercars and other high-performance engines really stretch their legs. However, that same fuel is unlikely to turn even the most powerful gas-powered leaf blower into a hurricane-generating machine that sends your leaves into orbit. Indeed, because of the nature of the premium fuel and what it brings to the table, there are no significant advantages. On the contrary, there may be downsides, including engine damage and, of course, cost.

The main difference between premium and regular gas comes down to octane levels. Although additive content is also worth discussing. Premium gas has a higher octane rating, typically 91 or over. This helps to prevent engine knock in high-compression engines (a category that doesn't include leaf blowers). Depending on the brand, it also tends to contain more additives like detergents and stabilizers. While this is all well and good when filling up your all-American supercar, the points are largely irrelevant when it comes to low-compression engines like those found on most leaf blowers. Conversely, rather than offering a performance boost to leaf blowers, premium fuels, especially those with high-ethanol content, may end up damaging your engine.