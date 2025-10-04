This Is The Only F35 Variant That's Nuclear Capable: Here's What Makes It Different

Fighter jets are some of the most astonishing aircraft in the sky. From the blazing pace of the F-15 Eagle to the advanced armaments of Russia's Sukhoi Su-35, these aircraft are known for their maneuverability and firepower in equal measure. However, for the sake of international deterrence as well as attracting international business, continual advancement is very important for these jets. This is why many variations on certain models are released. They might simply entail a different engine or new weapons configuration, or they might fundamentally change the layout and functionality of an aircraft.

For instance, one variant may make a model a dual-seater, allowing for pilot training. The F-35 is an interesting case in that the first variant released, the F-35A, which joined the United States Air Force in 2011, is the only one capable of carrying nuclear weapons. It's one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world, and its versatility is one vital aspect of that. F-35 variants differ considerably.

The F-35B offers the capacity for short takeoff and vertical landing, while its counterpart is equipped only for conventional landings. The first variant has its own unique traits that allow it to equip nuclear weapons, because it's not as simple as keeping them on board. Choosing the F-35A as the vehicle to equip the B61 bomb was a complex process, requiring special certification on the aircraft's part and this variation's technical abilities, which better suit the mission of nuclear deterrence that the B61 is an integral part of.