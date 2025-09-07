Why The F-35 Canopy Closes From The Front

The F-35 Lightning II is a remarkable 5th-generation stealth fighter and one of the most advanced aircraft in the world. There are three models flown in the United States: The F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C. Each is slightly different, as the A-model operates for the Air Force, the B-model is used by the Marine Corps, and the C-model is flown by the Navy. Of particular note is the F-35B, which has a unique design in its ability to conduct short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL).

This allows for its launch and recovery on small ships or in austere environments. This feature, above all else, is the reason why all three models of the F-35 have a canopy that closes from the front. On nearly every other fighter in the world, the canopy hinges behind the pilot's head. You've likely seen it countless times in movies like "Top Gun."

To operate as an STOVL aircraft, much of the equipment that normally fits behind the canopy had to be moved toward the front of the plane, primarily in the nose. This is because the F-35 uses rotatable nozzles to direct its thrust downward to hover, and doing so requires the aircraft to open a hatch fitted just behind the canopy. Because it would be costly to design all versions of the F-35 with different canopy orientations, the decision was made to streamline the design and make all variants open and close from the rear.