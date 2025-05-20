How Does The F-35 Fighter Jet's Swivel Nozzle Work?

As one of the few fifth-generation fighter jets, the F-35 Lightning II is widely considered a highly advanced jet because of its stealth, multi-role capability, and sensor functionality. When Lockheed Martin won the contract in 2001, it built and designed three variants. The F-35A, with its conventional takeoff and landing abilities, went to the Air Force. The Navy received the F-35C, a version with increased wing area and a reinforced landing gear suited for carrier operations while the F-35B went to the Marines.

The F-35B is unique because it's the only 5th-generation fighter with short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities . The key to the F-35's STOVL ability is its three-bearing swivel duct nozzle (3BSD). As the name suggests, this nozzle can swivel 95 degrees, directing the engine thrust vertically, and allowing the F-35B to take off and land without a runway. The pilot can control the engine's thrust vector with this feature, enabling the aircraft to hover and transition from takeoff to flight without a short take-off roll, compared to conventional takeoff and landing jets.

The F-35B is also equipped with Rolls-Royce's LiftSystem, which produces 20,000 pounds of thrust downward. Designed as a two-stage counter-rotating system, the 50-inch LiftFan is located behind the F-35's cockpit and hidden by a control surface — or flap. A driveshaft connects it to the main engine and, combined with the swivel nozzle and Roll Posts, provides the forward and vertical lift that allows the F-35B to take off vertically, hover, and land vertically.

