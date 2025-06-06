How Does The F-35 Lightning II Take Off, And Land Vertically And How Does It Differ From The Harrier?

The F-35 Lightning II is an advanced multirole combat aircraft with enhanced stealth capabilities and a weapons payload that combine to make it one of the most capable fighter jets in the skies today. Manufactured primarily by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 is available in a number of variants, with each one tailored to meet custom operational requirements. The more unique variant, the F-35B Lightning II, is currently the only fifth-generation combat aircraft with short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities.

It's not a new concept for fighter jets. The first operational VTOL aircraft was the Hawker Siddeley Harrier, first developed in the UK in the 1960s. However, both aircraft have different approaches to achieving STOVL. The F-35B has a counter-rotating lift fan hidden under a flap located behind the cockpit. The fan is powered by a drive shaft connected to the aircraft's engine, which also features a swiveling rear-exhaust nozzle. Together, these components generate up to 40,000 pounds of downward thrust, providing enough vertical lift for STOVL operations.

The Harrier fighter jet, on the other hand, relies on a unique thrust vectoring system to generate adequate lift. The AV-8B Harrier II Plus jet, one of the last variants, is built around a Rolls Royce Pegasus engine, the latest of which generates up to 23,800 lbs of thrust. The engine, connected to four rotatable nozzles (located in pairs beneath the wing), diverts the thrust downward, allowing the Harrier to hover, take off vertically, and rapidly transition to horizontal flight. The Harrier jets have been in operational service for several decades and are now set to be replaced by the F-35B Lightning II.

