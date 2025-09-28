Why The F-35 Lightning Hides Its Weapons Inside

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the most advanced fighter jets ever to soar through the unfriendly skies, and it's jam-packed with weapon systems. In fact, the F-35 is the first stealth fighter the United States authorized to carry nuclear weapons, capable of hiding two B61 tactical nuclear bombs inside its internal weapons bays. The F-35 also has six external hardpoints, allowing it to carry a variety of ordnance on the underside of its wings.

That's likely what most people think of when they consider an armed fighter. If you watch movies like "Top Gun" or see pictures of fighters like the F/A-18 Hornet, you'll see them decked out with missiles and bombs in plain view. The F-35 is somewhat different. While it has the capability to carry external weapon systems, it typically stores its weapons internally. This is done for several reasons, and it's not to keep prying eyes from seeing what it's carrying. After all, it's a highly effective stealth aircraft, which is the main reason it keeps its weapons hidden inside.

Internal weapon bays reduce its radar cross-section (RCS), making it more difficult to pick up on radar. Additionally, while missiles and rockets are designed to fly through the air, they add drag to the aircraft carrying them. So, eliminating them from external hard points reduces the RCS and minimizes drag, making the F-35 faster than the competition.