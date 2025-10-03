What The Government Shutdown Could Mean For Americans Trying To Fly

While we are in the early stages of the government shutdown at the time of writing, there is currently no estimation for when the shutdown could end. The 2019 shutdown lasted for 35 days, the longest in the history of the United States government, so there is precedence for this newest shutdown being a long-haul affair.

In that same vein, there is also precedence for a gradual worsening of flight conditions as the shutdown drags on. During the 2019 shutdown, the Miami International Airport was forced to suspend operations in one of its terminals entirely as there weren't enough TSA agents willing to come into work without pay to support it.

In a statement to PBS News, air traffic controller union president Nick Daniels noted that these stressful conditions can have real impacts on the overall quality of air travel. "They're out there working right now with critical staffing — the lowest staffing we've had in decades of only 10,800, where there should be 14,633. And on top of that, they're working with unreliable equipment," Daniels said.

If large swaths of government workers are either incapacitated from longer working hours or walk off the job entirely, lines will become longer and flights will take longer to take off, assuming there is even enough personnel to get them off the ground at all. Granted, this is a worst-case scenario, and hopefully, the shutdown will not last long enough for conditions to get this bad. Even so, if you have flight plans in the near future, you may need to be ready to make adjustments, or at least get to the airport earlier than usual. Remember to follow all TSA regulations like the 3-1-1 rule to keep checkpoints moving.