What A Government Shutdown Means For The DOT & The Trucking Industry

It's official: There's a government shutdown, which federal agencies expect will lead to the furlough of numerous government employees. The trucking industry, while comprised of mostly private businesses, still relies on government entities to ensure that operations are safe and going smoothly. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), a division of the Department of Transportation, deals with safety as it pertains to trucks and also handles CDLs (commercial drivers licenses) used by semi-truck drivers. The DOT is also responsible for weighing semi-trucks at stations along the side of the road. Naturally, those in the trucking industry might have concerns about how or if this government shutdown will affect them.

According to the Department of Transportation's Government Shutdown Plan, the agency isn't going to furlough any of the 1,084 employees in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration division, which handles trucking. According to the plan, "FMCSA positions are primarily funded by authorized contract authority and paid out of the Highway Trust Fund and liquidated with cash appropriated by annual appropriations." In short, the FMCSA's funding comes from somewhere else, so it's not currently targeted by the shutdown.