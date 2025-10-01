What A Government Shutdown Means For The DOT & The Trucking Industry
It's official: There's a government shutdown, which federal agencies expect will lead to the furlough of numerous government employees. The trucking industry, while comprised of mostly private businesses, still relies on government entities to ensure that operations are safe and going smoothly. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), a division of the Department of Transportation, deals with safety as it pertains to trucks and also handles CDLs (commercial drivers licenses) used by semi-truck drivers. The DOT is also responsible for weighing semi-trucks at stations along the side of the road. Naturally, those in the trucking industry might have concerns about how or if this government shutdown will affect them.
According to the Department of Transportation's Government Shutdown Plan, the agency isn't going to furlough any of the 1,084 employees in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration division, which handles trucking. According to the plan, "FMCSA positions are primarily funded by authorized contract authority and paid out of the Highway Trust Fund and liquidated with cash appropriated by annual appropriations." In short, the FMCSA's funding comes from somewhere else, so it's not currently targeted by the shutdown.
The trucking industry appears to be unaffected by shutdowns for now
According to the government shutdown plan, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) isn't planning to make any cuts at the moment either. This agency not only handles automotive recalls, but also general safety as it pertains to motor vehicles — including semi-trucks (also known as 18 wheelers). The Federal Highway Administration, which also handles safety matters on the roads, is expected to continue as normal throughout the shutdown as well.
What this means in practice is yet to be seen as the government shutdown was just confirmed today, on October 1, 2025. Fortunately, the federal agencies related to general highway safety look to be safe (for now). Still, it pays to be informed about the ongoing shutdown as anything involving the federal government can change at the drop of a hat. The shutdown could be over tomorrow, or it could stretch on for a long time. That's the government's job to figure out, but if you're a trucker, work will probably continue trucking on like normal.