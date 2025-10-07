The US Military's C-17 And C-5 Cargo Planes Are In Store For An All-In-One Replacement

As enormous a military budget as the United States has, money is never infinite. It's being allocated in a thousand different directions, just like a household budget, but on a larger scale. As such, the most practical and efficient use of that money should be made at any given time. The issue is that the most advanced and expensive military vehicle will eventually require extensive refurbishment or replacement with a new model. The C-17 and C-5 cargo planes, for example, are two venerable and expensive aircraft that have had a vital role in the U.S. Air Force. The $340 million price tag of the famed C-17 Globemaster, the legendary Moose, is nothing to scoff at.

In September 2025, General John Lamontagne of Air Mobility Command discussed the logistics of replacing these two aircraft when the time comes. Air & Space Forces Magazine quotes him as saying, "We'd like to have a plan in place, so when the service life starts to erode on the C-17, whether it's wings, engines, or more, we've got a competition already going." This makes it quite clear that the force isn't keen to retire either aircraft voluntarily, but has accepted the inevitability.

The general recalled the old C-141 from the Gulf War, noting that it was clear when that aircraft was ready for a replacement. One platform that can perform the role of both transports would be ideal. The concept of the Next Generation Airlifter is taking shape, with hopes that the finished aircraft that will be able to do just that.