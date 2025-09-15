Why Is C-17 Globemaster Called The 'Moose?' The History Behind The Name

People don't often appreciate just how big moose actually are. Seeing them in real life can be an absolute eye-opener, with footage and photographs really not doing these majestic creatures justice. At up to around six feet tall and weighing approximately 1,600 pounds (the largest polar bears are around 1,700 pounds, for comparison), they really are titans. You might think, then, that the C-17 Globemaster, which is lovingly referred to as the Moose, is named for its sheer size.

The C-17 West Coast Demo Team explained on Facebook, however, that the Globemaster has valves to relieve some pressure, which are used while the aircraft is being refueled on the runway. While they're active, they make a very loud, continuous sound, which, to those familiar with the aircraft, sounds like the bellowing of a moose. However, there's no denying that the Globemaster is quite the hefty machine.

It has a wingspan just shy of 170 feet, is 174 feet long, and weighs up to 585,000 pounds. It's a transport aircraft with ample room to carry 170,900 pounds of cargo or 102 troops as required. The primary virtue of the aircraft is that it can be customized to suit the needs of the mission and whatever it will be required to transport. To this end, it can be filled with different types of medical equipment and personnel. Being big, resilient, powerful, and extremely loud at times, it's a perfect candidate for the moose moniker.