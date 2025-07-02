Is Boeing Bringing Back The C-17 Globemaster?

In 2015, Boeing wrapped up production of the C-17 Globemaster III, one of the most iconic military transport aircraft ever made. The last C-17 took off from its production facility in Long Beach, California, on November 29 of that year and eventually joined the Qatari Air Force in early 2016, becoming the last of the four planes ordered by Qatar earlier that year. The C-17's production lasted well over two decades, with the first unit making its maiden flight in 1991. Boeing had made a total of 279 C-17s, of which 275 continue to remain in service as of 2025. Only one C-17 was lost in a 2010 accident that occurred near Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, resulting in the deaths of four crew members.

Today, while Boeing continues to supply spare parts and offers technical support for all Boeing C-17 operators across the globe, the Long Beach manufacturing facility is long gone. It was dismantled and eventually sold to an Australian company for $200 million in 2019. Until as recently as 2023, Boeing had some C-17-related operations continuing in Long Beach. However, even those jobs were eventually moved out of the city.

Considering Boeing's entire ecosystem connected to the C-17 Globemaster was dismantled at its former manufacturing location, even the most optimistic C-17 fans have given up on a possible revival of the C-17 Program. However, much to everyone's surprise, just over a decade after the last C-17 was manufactured, Boeing is considering bringing the C-17 back to life.