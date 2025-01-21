Why Is The Boeing 757 Called The 'Flying Pencil?'

It's many people's greatest ambition in life to earn a cool nickname. They need to be earned, after all, as just assigning one to yourself and hoping it sticks just isn't how it works. As a result, you have no control over any nickname given to you, and neither do aircraft. Some popular U.S. military aircraft have great nicknames — the Vought F-8 Crusader came to be known as the Last of the Gunfighters — while others are less than flattering: The same company's F7U Cutlass lacked engine power and was dubbed the Gutless Cutlass as a result.

Nicknames in aviation aren't only used for military aircraft, of course. Civilian planes can often earn a sobriquet from pilots and civilians alike. Boeing proudly boasts of the 747's "Queen of the Skies" nickname, but what of the 757? It has been referred to as the Flying Pencil, and that hardly seems as complementary and majestic-sounding in comparison. Essentially, it's the opposite of the 747, which came to be known as a Jumbo Jet for its sheer size. Perhaps the most iconic wide-body of all time, its predecessor became renowned for putting the narrow in narrow-body.

In this piece, aviation enthusiasts can take a closer look at the slender body of the 757 that earned the nickname, as well as why it was designed that way.

