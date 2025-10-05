Do 250cc Motorcycles Make Good Beginner Bikes? Here's What Riders Say
It's no secret that motorcycles are cool, and getting to own and drive one is both fun and liberating. Whether you are a major motorcycle enthusiast or you've never actually owned one before, however, you should think very carefully before you purchase the first massive beast that catches your eye. Yes, a huge, rip-roaring hog of a motorcycle looks cool, but if you've never ridden a motorcycle before, that thing is going to take you for a ride —rather than the other way around.
If you're in the market for a proper beginner motorcycle — something that you can really learn the strat on while it ferries you around town — you might want to consider something a little simpler. Specifically, you should look into motorcycles with a displacement of 250cc. Compared to the mighty steeds of seasoned highway warriors, such a small bike may feel inadequate. If you ask both casual and professional riders, however, they'll agree that it's the perfect speed and size for a newbie rider to get their feet wet. For more information on how we decided on this recommendation, check our methodology at the bottom of the page.
250cc motorcycles have milder speeds that are easier to learn on
A 250cc motorcycle is in the small-displacement category, which ranges between 250cc and 500cc. Naturally, that means it's the smallest of the small. You're not going to be tearing up the highway on one of these things, but what a 250cc model lacks in raw muscle, it makes up for in ease of control. If this is going to be the very first time you ever sit down on one, lower top speeds will help you to get acclimated.
Remember, this isn't like driving a car or riding a bicycle; you need to get a feel for how a motorcycle handles and understand the weight and its controls before you can even think to push that speed. That's not to say these bikes roll at a snail's pace, of course: You'll still be getting speeds of around 55 to 70 mph on a 250cc bike. That's already enough to be dangerous, so don't push your luck.
Considering a 250cc motorcycle has a smaller engine, that naturally means it's also lighter than some heftier models. One of the very first things you need to learn when starting out as a rider is how to safely lift your motorcycle off its side in the case that it falls over. If your first bike is super heavy, you might need some more advanced skills to handle that.
250cc motorcycles are cheap, and easy to maintain and insure
If you're thinking of purchasing your very first motorcycle and you have no experience riding, it would probably be in your best interest not to spend too much money in case things don't pan out. We're talking about automotive vehicles, after all, which means this is going to be a several-thousand dollar investment at the bare minimum. If you want to play it safe with your funds, a 250cc motorcycle is a very sensible option.
As a vehicle with a low-tier displacement, 250cc models generally go for much less than their contemporaries. Prices vary depending on make and model, but generally, a brand new 250cc motorcycle can run in the range of $1,500 to $3,000. Compared to the tens of thousands of dollars it would cost to get something even slightly more muscular, that might as well be a drop in the bucket.
Besides being relatively cheap to purchase, 250cc motorcycles are also much less expensive in the upkeep department. Gas mileage, for instance, is a major saving grace. Smaller vehicles tend to get better gas mileage, which means fewer stops at the station to refuel. Insurance rates for 250cc motorcycles are also generally lower for the same reason. Because they're simpler, slower bikes, insurance companies consider 250cc models to be less of an accident risk, which can translate into lower insurance premiums for coverage.
Users and professionals agree on the perks of 250cc bikes
It's important to know what you're looking for when making a substantial purchase like a motorcycle, and part of that process is sourcing feedback from those familiar with the matter. This is why, to back up our assertions here, we sourced opinions from both users on motorcycle-focused subreddits and guides from major automotive publications like J.D. Power and Motorcyclist.