Do 250cc Motorcycles Make Good Beginner Bikes? Here's What Riders Say

A 250cc motorcycle is in the small-displacement category, which ranges between 250cc and 500cc. Naturally, that means it's the smallest of the small. You're not going to be tearing up the highway on one of these things, but what a 250cc model lacks in raw muscle, it makes up for in ease of control. If this is going to be the very first time you ever sit down on one, lower top speeds will help you to get acclimated.

Remember, this isn't like driving a car or riding a bicycle; you need to get a feel for how a motorcycle handles and understand the weight and its controls before you can even think to push that speed. That's not to say these bikes roll at a snail's pace, of course: You'll still be getting speeds of around 55 to 70 mph on a 250cc bike. That's already enough to be dangerous, so don't push your luck.

Considering a 250cc motorcycle has a smaller engine, that naturally means it's also lighter than some heftier models. One of the very first things you need to learn when starting out as a rider is how to safely lift your motorcycle off its side in the case that it falls over. If your first bike is super heavy, you might need some more advanced skills to handle that.