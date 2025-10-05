The USS George Washington Isn't Even Stationed In The US - Here's Where You'd Have To Go To See It

Diplomatic matters, as with the July 2025 visit to Manila, have to be balanced with duties of defense, surveillance, deterrence, and more. To access a region where any one of these matters needs to be handled quickly, it's enormously useful to be as close as possible. There are more than 750 U.S. bases in and around other nations in the world for that reason. The practice of forward deployment, or basing (in the case of the navy) vessels in strategically important places around the world outside of U.S. waters, is another important tactic to ensure this global responsiveness. In a June 1994 copy of the U.S. Naval Institute's Proceedings journal, Rear Admiral Philip A. Dur wrote that the growth of the U.S. Navy is driven by "the demand for forward naval presence forces built to win wars and positioned to prevent them."

In addition to being able to attend to unfolding situations quicker, using forward deployments also opens up opportunities to work with local partners and allies. Although the USS George Washington is the only forward-deployed carrier presently, there have been others deployed in this way before. The USS America spent six years in Sasebo, on the southwest coast of Japan, before returning to its dock in San Diego in September 2025. The National Interest quotes the vessel's executive officer, Captain Michael Plageman, as stating that representing one's nation so far from home this way is "an incredible challenge and honor."