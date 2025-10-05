What Engine Does Ferrari Use In F1?

Scuderia Ferrari was founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1929 and is the only team to compete in every season since since Formula 1 was established in 1950. Ferrari isn't just the oldest team in F1, it's also the most successful with 16 constructor's championships and 15 driver's titles. Ferrari and Mercedes are currently the only true 'works' or 'factory' teams in F1; these automakers control all aspects of race car production and use their own engines. Works teams also supply power units to so-called 'customer' teams, and Sauber and Haas bought Ferrari engines in 2025.

New F1 engine regulations are going into place for 2026 and Audi will take over Sauber as its factory team. Ferrari will continue as a works team and its customer teams will be Haas and F1's newest entry, Cadillac. Ferrari's Cadillac connection will last until 2029 when General Motors has FIA approval to build Cadillac's F1 engines and it becomes another works squad. Alpine is technically the Renault factory team at the moment, but will switch to Mercedes engines in 2026. Aston Martin's F1 team also represents the automaker on the grid but is a Mercedes customer team this year and next.

The engines currently used in Formula 1 are a continuation of the "turbo-hybrid" layout that has been in use since 2014; it's a 1.6-liter turbocharged 24 valve V6 with a redline of 15,000 rpm. Ferrari's direct fuel injection can feed E10 fuel to the engine at over 7,250 psi and the single-stage turbocharger's turbine can run at up to 125,000 rpm. The current version of the Ferrari F1 car is called the SF-25 (for "Scuderia Ferrari 2025") and is the 71st single-seater race car that Ferrari has built for the Formula 1 world championship. This marvel of engineering has Ferrari sitting third in the constructor's standings behind McLaren and Mercedes going into the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix.