How Top Gas Dragsters Managed To Make Two Engines On One Transmission Work

There's a fairly common phrase in motorsports, certainly in drag racing: "There's no replacement for displacement." Let's say you wanted to take it to the extreme. What if boring and stroking your current engine isn't enough? In that case, just put a second engine in, obviously.

It might sound somewhat ludicrous, because it is, but twin-engine dragsters have left long-lasting impacts as serious purpose-built machines, not just as gimmick cars. For example, you have Jon Smyser's Terrifying Toronado, a twin-engine 4WD 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado, a car which famously was front-wheel drive from the factory and featured many other innovations and idiosyncrasies. Same thing with the Hurst Hairy Olds, a 1966 Oldsmobile 442 with two engines and two superchargers.

These scaled all the way up to bespoke rail dragsters like the ones that made "TV" Tommy Ivo famous in the early-1960s, back before superchargers and turbochargers became commonplace as they are today on high-powered racing machines. Some of his cars even featured four engines powering all four wheels.

There are a few ways to link up a combination of two engines — for instance, you could power each set of axles by a single engine. But what about mating them to a single driveshaft? That's where it gets complicated; mating crankshafts, running combination gearboxes, and having multiple clutches to keep everything at the same RPM. Let's explore each of these and see how the magic happens.