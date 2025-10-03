This Is The Worst-Selling Car In California

California has historically played a huge role in American automotive culture, and that's reflected in vehicle sales: Californians bought more than 1 million vehicles in 2023 and 2024. 1,759,141 new cars were registered in California in 2024, not surprising given the car-centric highway networks of cities like Los Angeles and picturesque coastal highways, such as the curvy Pacific Coast Highway, which are perfect for more spirited driving.

However, not every car is created equally, and some sell worse than their rivals. Of course, some cars are built for niche demographics, are outlandishly expensive, or are limited-production examples, so those will sell poorly. What we're addressing, however, is a car that you'd likely find at a standard dealership, though far less likely to find on a road because hardly any ever get sold. And that car is the Audi A5. According CarEdge, the A5 has sold so slowly in 2025 that it takes up numbers one, two, and nine on its top 10 list as of late September 2025. Presumably, each A5 represents a different trim level, although it doesn't provide further information in that regard.

What, then, makes this such an outstandingly bad car, at least according to sales figures? Is the Audi A5 actually that bad? Is it just overpriced compared to its peers, or is there something wrong with the car? Actually, not really, at least not on paper, but factors like a lack of hybrid powertrains, tariffs and economics, and the general sensibilities of today's automotive culture bring it down. Let's have a closer look.