This Is The Worst-Selling Car In California
California has historically played a huge role in American automotive culture, and that's reflected in vehicle sales: Californians bought more than 1 million vehicles in 2023 and 2024. 1,759,141 new cars were registered in California in 2024, not surprising given the car-centric highway networks of cities like Los Angeles and picturesque coastal highways, such as the curvy Pacific Coast Highway, which are perfect for more spirited driving.
However, not every car is created equally, and some sell worse than their rivals. Of course, some cars are built for niche demographics, are outlandishly expensive, or are limited-production examples, so those will sell poorly. What we're addressing, however, is a car that you'd likely find at a standard dealership, though far less likely to find on a road because hardly any ever get sold. And that car is the Audi A5. According CarEdge, the A5 has sold so slowly in 2025 that it takes up numbers one, two, and nine on its top 10 list as of late September 2025. Presumably, each A5 represents a different trim level, although it doesn't provide further information in that regard.
What, then, makes this such an outstandingly bad car, at least according to sales figures? Is the Audi A5 actually that bad? Is it just overpriced compared to its peers, or is there something wrong with the car? Actually, not really, at least not on paper, but factors like a lack of hybrid powertrains, tariffs and economics, and the general sensibilities of today's automotive culture bring it down. Let's have a closer look.
Anatomy of the Audi A5
There's nothing wrong with the Audi A5 from a mechanical standpoint; for all intents and purposes, it's just another luxury sedan. The Audi A5 represents the basic trim level offering between two distinct models, the other being the high-performance S5, both of which we've covered in an extensive head-to-head review. However, the 2024 model featured no fewer than eight distinctive subcategories: an A5 coupe, convertible, sportback, and the S and RS equivalents.
The base model 2025 Audi A5 features a fairly mundane but adequate powertrain offering, namely a 268-hp turbocharged four-cylinder. Accompanying this is all the usual assortment you'd expect, namely that typically German subdued styling on the exterior, refined interior fit and finish, and high-quality accessories throughout. Reviewers praise the car for its powertrain and overall driving experience, while also citing the overwhelming amount of digitization and screens as a detriment to the interior design. However, it's generally seen as an improvement over the 2024 model year.
Possibly one of the most damning issues of the A5, however, is its lack of any hybrid option. This may not be a big deal for enthusiasts, but this neglects the various other positives a hybrid powertrain offers. For one, a hybrid would be more fuel-efficient, important when California has the highest average fuel price in the country. Moreover, this lack of any hybrid features means that these cars aren't eligible for any government-funded incentives.
Why it's the worst-selling car in California
What is it that prospective owners look for in terms of long-term vehicle ownership? Generally, people want one of a few things: a car that won't break down, one that'll hold its value over time, and one that's worth the price you're paying in the first place. The Audi A5 generally does well in all of these categories, though it remains lackluster in others. For one, the 2025 redesign was part of a larger effort by Audi to curb this decline in overall sales, meaning the car likely wasn't doing well because of its rather generic styling. The company also cited challenging economic conditions brought about by the tariffs, given that it doesn't have any plants in the United States.
Overall, then, the A5's poor sales are the result of a few issues combined. Firstly, the fact that it doesn't have a hybrid option already alienates an entire market segment. Secondly, tariffs punish foreign automakers, Germans included, which further drives up the cost of purchasing and owning an A5. And lastly, sedans just don't sell well anymore, at least not in comparison to crossovers.
For example, Crossover and SUV sales made up over 56% of new vehicle purchases in 2023, with passenger cars sitting at just over 20%. It's not a good time to be a sedan or coupe, much less one that caters to an increasingly selective market demographic. However, a select few are willing to shell out for just such a car, and if you're one of them, here are some things you need to know before buying an Audi A5.