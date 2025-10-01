The Internet Calls This Truck Button The 'Jellyfish Launcher' (Here's What It Actually Does)

The average car or truck dashboard has quite a few assorted buttons, and there's a distinctive chance that you've never even touched a few of them even if you've owned your car for years. Everyone learns the major dashboard implements in driver's ed, but there are some buttons that you'd never know the purpose of unless you tried them yourself.

An amusing side-effect of this is that, for buttons that don't have immediately obvious purposes, people tend to just make up functions for them as jokes. A frequent example of this that you may see from owners of certain pickup trucks on Reddit and TikTok is the "jellyfish launcher," a button depicting what appears to be a jellyfish being launched at a diagonal angle out of the bed. Now, obviously, no truck is equipped with a dedicated jellyfish launcher, but what, exactly, is that button supposed to be depicting? As it turns, the answer is much more mundane than you were probably hoping for: it's just rear lighting.