What Is A Coil Pack And What Happens When One Goes Bad?

Every gasoline engine is basically a series of controlled explosions, and the coil pack is the component that lights the fuse. Your car's battery puts out a measly 12 volts, which is great for your radio but nowhere near enough to create the massive spark needed to ignite fuel. That's where the ignition coil steps in. It basically acts as a step-up transformer that takes the low voltage and cranks it up to as much as 45,000 volts. This is then sent to the spark plug, which in turn ignites the air and fuel mixture in the engine's cylinders, producing the power that moves your car.

Making the process possible is, as usual, a clever bit of physics. A coil exploits the principle that a changing magnetic field can induce a voltage. It contains two sets of copper wire windings wrapped around an iron core to put this into practice. A low-voltage current in the first winding creates a magnetic field. The car's computer then cuts the power for a moment, which makes the magnetic field collapse. This sudden collapse is the key, as it induces a high-voltage surge in the secondary winding, which has thousands more turns of wire to amplify the power dramatically.

The tech has evolved quite a bit over the decades. Older cars up until the '80s used a single coil connected to a mechanical distributor that routed the spark to each cylinder. Meanwhile, modern cars use electronic ignition systems controlled by a computer, which are far more precise. Most now also have a dedicated coil for each spark plug in what's called a "Coil-On-Plug" (COP) setup, which ditches the need for spark plug wires entirely.