F-35 Pilot Explains Why Fighter Jets Can't Turn At Fast Speeds

Most people consider speed to be the ultimate sign of a fighter jet's performance, but you'll be surprised to learn that the F-35, considered one of the most advanced jets in the world, is slower than some of the other fighters in the USAF inventory. For example, the F-16 Fighting Falcon has a top speed of Mach 2.0, allowing it to fly across the continental United States in an hour and 37 minutes, while the F-35 can only do it in around 2 hours and 4 minutes, with its lower top speed of Mach 1.6.

However, raw breakneck speed isn't the only metric of a fighter's combat capabilities. Militaries also have to consider its ability to see the enemy, the weapons it can carry, and survivability and maneuverability, among other things. So, even if you have one of the fastest fighter jets in the world, that doesn't automatically mean you'll best every other aircraft the enemy will send out against you.

This is confirmed by former F-35 combat fighter pilot Hasard Lee, who was previously the Chief of F-35 Training Systems. He said that any aircraft, even a missile, is G-limited, with most modern jets limited between 7.5 and 9 Gs. This means that the faster you go, the wider your aircraft will go. If you're in a turning battle with an adversary, going faster could make you overshoot your target and put you in its sights, turning you from predator to prey.