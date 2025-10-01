A Man Bought Two Refurbished iPhones From Temu - Here's What He Found When He Opened Them

Let's face it: Apple's iPhone pricing isn't for everyone. Plus, if you want the latest tech from the Cupertino giant, the yearly releases may make you feel like you are missing out on something unless you upgrade. But if you just want to get your hands on premium smartphone technology without paying full price, Apple sells refurbished iPhones, too. The company offers unlocked refurbished iPhones, as well as iPads, Apple Watches, and Mac devices. They don't cost as much as the brand-new and latest models, but they do come with a one-year limited warranty. Besides Apple, many other marketplaces offer reconditioned iPhones, such as Back Market and Reebelo. Interestingly, Temu has also started selling Apple's refurbished smartphones.

The Chinese e-commerce giant has earned a bad rap for the different scams on its platform, which is one of the reasons why you should delete your Temu account. However, these issues did not stop YouTuber Suhaib El-Komy, who runs the channel Phone Repair Guru, from ordering Apple's smartphone from the retailer. And he did not just get one, but two iPhone 14 Pros to see if the renewed devices are still good or a complete waste of money. He filmed an unboxing and teardown of each refurbished gadget to show his subscribers his honest impression of the units. Surprisingly, he found both iPhone 14 Pros to be in pristine condition, with no visible traces of internal part replacements at all. Still, he has a gripe with Temu's refurbished iPhones.