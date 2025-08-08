Buying From Temu Can Be Risky - Here's Why
Opening the Temu app is like the modern equivalent of walking into a wizard's shop in a game. With Temu, you're never really sure what kind of items you'll come across, where things actually came from, and if there's a catch to every purchase. From weird tools, like auto-dimming welding glasses or electric tricycle dump trucks, to random USB gadgets that range from portable trackpads, pixel displays, and even heated slippers, it's like playing a game of Russian roulette with your wallet.
Despite its reputation of being a little shady, and there being questions about whether it's safe to order from Temu, it's actually a legitimate business, with a little bit of a questionable history. Owned by a Chinese conglomerate, its parent company has endured a few hiccups in the past. In 2023, another one of its apps, Pinduoduo, was kicked out of the Play Store due to malware concerns. However, just a year later, Temu still topped the list of the most popular free iPhone apps. Still, it's unsurprising that Temu has a few skeletons of its own in its closet as well. For example, on Trustpilot, Temu has an abysmal 2.3-star rating from over 38,000 customers. In fact, over half of all the reviewers have given it only one star for a cocktail of different reasons. Here are some of the most common complaints that you should watch out for, how to decide whether they're worth the savings, and what you can do to protect yourself.
Hit or miss products
One of the biggest concerns that users have cited with Temu is its products, which boil down to things like inconsistent specs, poor quality, and counterfeit items. In some instances, users have reported sizing problems, which, to be fair, is a common issue when buying clothes anywhere online. However, as one user who bought a defective Tesla accessory cautioned, it can also lead to a massive bill. In this person's case, they claimed that the Temu-bought energy shield product they purchased led to over $250 worth of repairs.
While property damage is one thing, bad product quality can introduce more serious problems when it comes to things that are meant to be ingested or come in contact with your skin. In 2024, popular brands like Laneige began waging war on Temu after thousands of buyers shared their negative experiences with fake skincare products on the app. In addition, there has even been a complaint lodged by a user who experienced chemical burns after applying a "waterproof spray" product from Temu.
That said, this doesn't mean all Temu products are bad. There are some satisfied users out there, but it's best to keep your expectations low and be sure to read the listings properly. In general, those who had few complaints mentioned buying inexpensive, low-risk items that they were already familiar with. Also, it's best not to fall for their "free" item offers, since people tend to be disappointed with them.
Poor customer experience
As of July 2025, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) states that Temu is both not accredited and has more than 4,700 complaints. Although it's important to note that it does hold a B minus rating, which isn't spectacular but puts it only a little below average in terms of compliance with the BBB's standards, which takes into account advertising, transparency, and licensing practices. In an issue brief, the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission reiterates that it's sounding the alarm for a different reason, which is that its parent company, PDD Holdings, has a history of everything from labor issues to questionable cybersecurity practices.
Among the customer service-related things that users complained about, some of the most common issues that were flagged included missing items, sending the wrong product, and a lot of struggles when it comes to returning defective deliveries. A few users even mentioned sending back items, but still not getting refunded. To mitigate these issues, it's best to avoid buying anything too important from the app entirely. This way, if you are unable to return or refund it, you can lessen the heartbreak. Not to mention, it's good practice not to order anything that has a strict timeline, such as decorations or clothes for events, like birthdays or weddings. In addition, you can protect yourself by making sure you use credit cards for your purchases, so you have a better chance of getting your money back than people who pay with cash. However, given the retailer's problems, some would argue you're better off deleting the Temu account altogether.