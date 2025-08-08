Buying From Temu Can Be Risky - Here's Why

Opening the Temu app is like the modern equivalent of walking into a wizard's shop in a game. With Temu, you're never really sure what kind of items you'll come across, where things actually came from, and if there's a catch to every purchase. From weird tools, like auto-dimming welding glasses or electric tricycle dump trucks, to random USB gadgets that range from portable trackpads, pixel displays, and even heated slippers, it's like playing a game of Russian roulette with your wallet.

Despite its reputation of being a little shady, and there being questions about whether it's safe to order from Temu, it's actually a legitimate business, with a little bit of a questionable history. Owned by a Chinese conglomerate, its parent company has endured a few hiccups in the past. In 2023, another one of its apps, Pinduoduo, was kicked out of the Play Store due to malware concerns. However, just a year later, Temu still topped the list of the most popular free iPhone apps. Still, it's unsurprising that Temu has a few skeletons of its own in its closet as well. For example, on Trustpilot, Temu has an abysmal 2.3-star rating from over 38,000 customers. In fact, over half of all the reviewers have given it only one star for a cocktail of different reasons. Here are some of the most common complaints that you should watch out for, how to decide whether they're worth the savings, and what you can do to protect yourself.