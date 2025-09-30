When Your Car's ABS Light Turns On, Do This ASAP

There are few things worse as a motorist than the sinking feeling in your stomach when a warning light pings up on the dashboard. Some lights are worse than others, like flashing check engine lights, whereas some can probably be ignored for a little while, like a tire pressure warning light or low windscreen washer fluid indicator.

One light that should never be ignored, though, is your ABS warning light. As you might be able to guess, the ABS warning light indicates that there is a fault somewhere within the ABS system, and, as a result, your ABS system may not function as it should. ABS stands for Antilock Braking System, and it does exactly that: stops your brakes from locking up when you apply them. You won't notice ABS kicking in during normal everyday driving, but if you ever stamp on the pedal to perform an emergency stop, you'll be able to feel the ABS system doing its magic through the brake pedal. With ABS, cars stop in shorter distances and in a more controlled manner, which is why it has become a widespread standard safety feature these days.

If the ABS warning light ever pops up on your dashboard, it's imperative that you get your car to a workshop and checked out by a mechanic immediately. They will be able to plug into your car's diagnostic system and see exactly what the problem is, and in turn, how the issue can be rectified.