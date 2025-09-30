What Counts As An 'Open Container' In Your Car? Here's What The Law Says

Generally speaking, you are not allowed to have an open container of alcohol inside the passenger area of a vehicle. The trunk, however, is almost universally accepted as a safe place to store an open container. Still, the exact wording of the law varies in scope and language depending on the state you reside in.

Legally, an open container is defined as anything that isn't in its manufacturer's sealed condition. It's often regarded as any receptacle designed to hold alcohol that has been opened or even partially (or entirely) consumed. All but one state has laws on the books prohibiting the consumption and/or possession of open containers in a car. In Mississippi, you can "drink and drive," but the driver must maintain a blood alcohol concentration below the legal limits.

Connecticut, Delaware, Missouri, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia all forbid drivers from drinking while operating a motor vehicle, but that law doesn't extend to the passengers. California is one of the more stringent states and defines an open container as any receptacle containing alcohol that's open or has a broken seal or someone has partially consumed. So, a wine bottle with the cork still in place but missing the factory seal is a big problem. Placing a lid over the open container won't work either, and transporting them like this anywhere within the passenger area is considered a violation of Vehicle Code 23222(a).