Which Electric Vehicle's Battery Charges The Fastest In 2025? These Are The Top Contenders

Finding out which electric vehicle (EV) battery charges the fastest in 2025 depends on whom you ask, what their methodology is, and which specific vehicles they have tested. All of these variables can produce differing results. Other factors, including the battery's state of charge, its temperature, the outside temperature, the EV's maximum charging rate, and the charging station's output limits, will also be responsible for variations in your charging time. The fastest charging times will usually be achieved by using a Level 3 DC fast charger. These chargers are normally found at highway charging stations, as well as at the Tesla Supercharger network, which many EVs can now use, including those from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

The methodologies used by various sources can also vary widely, making direct comparisons difficult. For instance, Car and Driver measures charging from 10 percent to 90 percent, whereas The Independent charges from 10 percent to 80 percent. Kelley Blue Book uses an entirely different metric to measure charging performance, ranking EVs by how many miles of range per minute they add while charging. This helps to explain why different outlets have different EVs in the number one position. With all that in mind, here are three of the top contenders for the fastest-charging EV crown.