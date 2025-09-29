5 Mistakes First-Time Motorcycle Buyers Should Avoid

Everyone wants to ride a big, powerful motorcycle (even though some of the most iconic bikes are actually smaller models). But hopping on a motorcycle isn't the same as sitting down behind the wheel of the car. If you're accustomed to driving around in a small sedan, you probably won't have much trouble in an SUV. On the other hand, there are plenty of growing pains for those pulling trailers or setting up in a motorhome for the first time. The switch from one class of motorcycle to the next is more akin to this major jump than it might appear.

As someone with plenty of personal knowledge about motorcycles and their riders, I think the disconnect comes from the assumption that motorcycling is just like biking. In a way, this is true. But if your biking skills as a child prepare you for the rigors of a motorcycle, then time spent in a Cozy Coupe should count toward your car driving experience!

The reality is that motorcycles are big, heavy pieces of machinery. With significant power added into the mix, they demand your respect as you navigate the twists and turns of even a basic roadway. More power and weight make a bike harder to control, and new riders simply won't have the ability to effectively manage the demand. This will make motorcycling less fun and often dangerous, too.