Harbor Freight's Bauer 20V 8 Amp Charger Can Charge Your Batteries 4X Faster

The biggest perk to any hardware brand that uses a rechargeable battery system is that you can always have a few juiced-up packs on standby to swap between while working. If you run out of packs, though, you'll need to place one on the charging cradle while you're working, and depending on the charger's efficacy, the battery might not be ready when your current pack runs out. It'd be pretty miserable to be stuck staring at the charger without any viable packs to use.

In an effort to remedy this hypothetical hiccup, Harbor Freight has released a new variant charger for one of its in-house brands, Bauer: the 20V Li-ion 8-Amp Battery Charger. This new charger is designed to work exclusively with Bauer's power tool system, specifically its 20V batteries, and according to its page on Harbor Freight's website, it's capable of recharging a pack at four times the speed of Bauer's standard chargers. If you wanted to be sure your next battery finishes charging while you're working, that would certainly be one way to do it.