5 Tools Under $20 For An Early Amazon Prime Day Deal On Craftsman, DeWalt, And More

If you frequently use tools, whether for your work or the usual around-the-house projects, be prepared because Amazon Prime Day Deals are about to begin. The mega deals will last for only two days — Oct. 7 and 8, 2025 — so mark your calendars today, or you might miss out on the much-anticipated sales. From tools to essentials, everything will be available at discounted prices, slashing up to more than 50% off the original prices.

So, if you have been thinking about purchasing a new set of tools or want to upgrade your existing collection while saving big on prices, don't miss this opportunity. Further, to save the time you'd spend searching for reliable picks, we have already sorted a handy list of tools under $20 from major tool brands, like Craftsman and DeWalt, as well as other manufacturers. Hence, you can catch up early on the Amazon Prime Day Deals to make the most out of the hot offers.