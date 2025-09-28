Who Owns Škoda And Where Are The Cars Made?

As far as historically-significant automotive manufacturers go, not many Americans name Škoda among the top contenders, though the company has a long and proud history dating back to 1895. It was always a transportation-oriented firm, specializing in bicycles and motorcycles before branching off into automobiles and commercial ventures. Nowadays, Škoda is perhaps the Czech Republic's best-known premier automotive brand, widely regarded for its passenger cars, EVs, and more.

Škoda went through several company mergers over the years, going from a small firm named Laurin & Klement, owned by a pair of bicycle enthusiasts and mechanics, to merging with the original Škoda Works, a company specializing in arms and armor manufacturing, steam locomotives, and more. This became what we know today as Škoda, though its story doesn't stop there.

Much of the company's history was shaped by the Cold War, with Czechoslovakia going through a social and industrial revolution following the Fall of the Iron Curtain in 1989. The short answer is that Volkswagen purchased a stake in Škoda on December 9, 1990. Shares shifted hands as Volkswagen purchased more of the company before finally owning a 31-percent stake in April 1991, with Volkswagen assuming managerial control of Škoda. The German firm has retained ownership of Škoda ever since, one of many companies falling under the Volkswagen umbrella. As for production, Škoda assembles vehicles in a number of countries worldwide, namely: the Czech Republic, Slovakia, China, India, and Ukraine, all of which utilize Volkswagen-sourced components through its partnership.